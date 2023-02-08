JUST IN
Business Standard

Foreign oil majors flag windfall tax concerns; govt seeks $52-bn investment

India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer and meets almost 85 per cent of its oil requirements from overseas

Topics
taxes | oil firms | oil and gas sector

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

At least two major foreign oil majors have cited India’s windfall tax regime as a challenge to their plans of investing in the oil exploration and production sector during discussions with the government, said senior industry and government sources.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:32 IST

.