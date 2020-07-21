JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

UP govt facilitates issuance of Khandsari licences online in 100 hours
Business Standard

Formalisation of economy gradually picked up in May, EPF data shows

The net subscriber base of the employee provident fund, broadly taken as indicator of formalisation of the economy, stood at 318,789, three times the number in April

Topics
Indian Economy | Employee Provident Fund | economic growth

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

epf, companies, savings, investment
However, there is a long way to go it to to come to the levels of average numbers of 2018-19 and 2019-20. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

It seems formalisation of the economy is gradually picking up pace though it has not come back to the pre-Covid period.

The net subscriber base of the employee provident fund, broadly taken as indicator of formalisation of the economy, stood at 318,789, three times the number in April.

The May number was also more than the average monthly numbers in 2017-18 when it the data started to be compiled from September that year.

However, there is a long way to go it to to come to the levels of average numbers of 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Formalisation of economy gradually picked up in May, EPF data shows
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU