FPIs remain net buyers in October so far, pump in Rs 17,749 crore

-
ALSO READ
FPIs net buyers for second consecutive month in Jul; invest Rs 3,301 cr
FPIs pull out Rs 10,347 crore from capital markets in April so far
Market regulator's T+1 settlement proposal faces opposition from FPIs
Foreign portfolio flows in 2020 turn positive after Covid-19 jitters
How foreign assets in your portfolio can protect it from volatility
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in Indian markets in October so far, pumping in a net Rs 17,749 crore in the month as better than expected quarterly results, the opening of the economy, and resumption of business activities kept investors' interest intact.
In equities, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 15,642 crore and the debt segment saw an inflow of Rs 2,107 crore during October 1-23, the depositories data showed.
The total net investment during the period under review stood at Rs 17,749 crore.
In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. The investment in Indian markets has come at a time when most of emerging markets like Brazil, South Africa, Taiwan, and Thailand have seen net outflows in 2020, co-founder and COO at Groww Harsh Jain noted.
This shows that foreign investors perceive India to be performing well in the immediate as well as long horizon, he added.
Jain further noted that FPIs have continued to increase stake in Reliance and have reduced shareholding in other energy sector companies.
"While the availability of surplus liquidity in the global markets has been ensuring the flow of foreign money in Indian equities despite concerns; opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly results kept investors' interest intact," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.
For the future of FPI investment, Srivastava said that one can expect bouts of net inflows and outflows by FPIs in the Indian financial markets, depending on their changing opinion and global trends.
On the global front, the US Presidential election, uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and worries about rising COVID-19 infection in several parts of Europe and the US could turn investors risk-averse if the scenario demands, he said.
Besides, the continuation of accommodative stance by global central banks may ensure the flow of foreign investments into emerging markets, including India, Srivastava added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU