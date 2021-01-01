From 5G, Covid-19 vaccine to Tesla, the 10 things that will set 2021 apart

The year 2021 may turn out to be more of the same as 2020 in many ways, but there are at least 10 things that India is expecting to make the year look new. Here’s how. On a vaccine high The Covid-19 vaccine will, of course, top the list.

Not only are pharma majors, regulators and government representatives burning the midnight oil on the subject, even dinner conversations are all about the jab. The authorities have promised that the rollout would start in January. With the next meeting of the Subject Expert Committee scheduled for January 1, it may be a short wait. ...