From aviaton to housing sector, here are key issues govt needs to address

-
ALSO READ
Elections LIVE: Middle class won't be burdened to fund 'Nyay', says Rahul
Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Investors brace for hectic trade
Elections highlights: BJP-TMC blame game, Priyanka's Varanasi rally, & more
NDA has no need for 'kingmakers': TRS, BJD, YSR Cong lose bargaining chip
FMCG, retail and auto see good business from Modi govt's last Budget
-
AUTOMOTIVE
Challenges
Vehicular pollution and congestion in cities
Crude oil consumption and imports
Measures
- FAME-2 for electric mobility expected to pick up momentum
- Localisation of components for electric vehicles
- Proposal to scrap old commercial vehicles by linking it to incentives expected to be reviewed
AVIATION
Challenges
Despite high traffic, the sector has hit a rough patch, especially following the Jet crisis
Measures
- Reduce taxes on ATF and bring it under GST. Reduce taxation on maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft
- Impetus on creating new airports near overcrowded airports can be considered
CONUMER DURABLES
Challenges
High compliance costs on account of frequent changes in energy efficiency rating standards, high time to market, and limited availability of labs
Measures
- Reduce cost disabilities
- Reduce any time to market delays due to mandatory testing procedures
RETAIL
Challenges
The overall mood is buoyant, but the demand outlook is slipping, especially in rural areas.
A sub-par monsoon forecast can further affect demand sentiment
Measures
- Focus on short- and long-term measures to drive demand revival through improvement in farm incomes, creating infrastructure and investments to drive improvements across the agri value chain, and continue the support on pricing
- Implementation and greater last-mile availability of government rural schemes and the announced budget initiatives can support a demand revival
TELECOM
Challenges
With 1.16 billion telecom subscribers in 2018, India is the fourth-largest app economy. Low internet speed is ailing data consumers, as shown by a 2018 OpenSignal Report. Frequent call drops, network congestions are other problems.
Measures
- Pre-emptive policy decisions to prevent network clogging due to congestion, keeping in line with goals such as “de-licensing additional frequency bands for public use” as stated in the National Digital Communication Policy 2018
- Provide support to telecom service providers with already over-stretched balance sheets to expand infrastructure to support the increasing consumer demand and provide better user experience
HOUSING SECTOR
Challenges
- Cost of fund raising extremely high for real estate developers, post-NBFC crisis
- Reduced velocity of sales, leading to cash flow mismatch
- Lack of availability of affordable land parcels for building affordable housing
Measures
- Reduction in overall transaction costs (stamp duty, GST, etc.) for purchase of immovable property to increase sales
- Encourage entrepreneurs to set up platforms for rental housing and co-living.
A PwC Analysis
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU