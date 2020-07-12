JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

'Duty-free' hits a fifth of manufacturing imports, says WTO report
Business Standard

From most optimistic to pessimistic: Here're FY21 GDP growth projections

The most pessimist one projects it at 25%

Topics
GDP growth | GDP forecast | Gross domestic product

Indivjal Dhasmana 

gdp growth, economy, markets

While the most optimistic forecast by Ficci pegs economic contraction at 7.4% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the most pessimist one projects it at 25%

chart


chart

First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU