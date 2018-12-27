From New Delhi to Patna, govt is watching your social media from 61 places

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and several state police departments have installed, across 61 locations in the country, a “strategic tool” that mass monitors citizens’ social media activities, the government’s response to a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed. Also, law enforcement agencies are in the process of installing this tool at 59 more locations.

The tool – Advanced Application for Social Media Analytics, or AASMA – has been developed by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD). The information, ...