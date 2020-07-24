From Sukh Ram to Mukesh Ambani, here're the men who changed telecom

Govt and administration Sukh Ram Sukh Ram was the communication minister in the P V Narasimha Rao's cabinet He went to jail in a bribery case, but the communication minister in the P V Narasimha Rao Cabinet changed the telecom landscape of the country by bringing in the NTP 1994, which was prepared by his high-profile secretary N Vittal. For the first time, private sector participation was allowed in the sector and with it came the introduction of mobile services.

He also allowed FDI of up to 49 per cent in telecom. Soli Sorabjee Soli ...