From thermal to solar units, China dominates India's power sector

Right after winning India’s largest solar cell manufacturing tender this month, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises, was reported to have said he would edge out Chinese solar products in 3-5 years. This would be an uphill task, given the fact that Chinese firms supply equipment for 78 per cent of India’s solar power project market.

Owing to a robust supply chain and remarkably low prices, China has been fuelling the power sector’s growth in India for about two decades now — from coal powered units to solar power. Barring a few, all privately-owned ...