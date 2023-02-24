JUST IN
ESIC to have 28,116 beds, 241 hospitals in coming days: Bhupender Yadav
Trai directs telcos to submit service quality reports for each State, UT
Business Standard

From Ukraine war to inflation, global headwinds take a toll on FDI inflows

According to the official, as far as 2022 is concerned, there has been a 4 per cent increase in FDI inflows

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Computer software and hardware manufacturing was the highest recipient of FDI at $8.07 billion

Multiple challenges triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict such as high inflation, expansionary monetary policy and recessionary trends in key developed economies are some factors that resulted in a drop in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country, a senior government official said on Friday.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 23:18 IST

