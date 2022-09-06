FSSAI sends notices to eateries for not complying with calorie count order

-
ALSO READ
Packaged food likely to see FSSAI health star ratings after one year
'Middlemen' Swiggy, Zomato win once again, restaurants bear the brunt: NRAI
FSSAI budget for 2022-23 lower than 2019-20 allocation
Eateries get a taste of local with Covid-19 pandemic impacting supplies
Eateries that opened in Covid-19 time add innovation to the mix
-
The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) has sent notices to several eateries for not complying with the regulator's latest norms of labelling and displaying the calorie count of dishes on their menus, reported The Economic Times on Tuesday.
The FSSAI in its notices to restaurants, including some five-star hotels, warned that those who have failed to comply with its order will have to shut shop.
“We have sent notices to top restaurants for not complying,” said FSSAI's CEO Arun Singhal told ET.
The regulator's latest norms, which were notified in November 2020, make it mandatory for restaurants with central licence or more than 10 outlets to mention in kcal per serving and serving size the calorific value of items on their menus, boards, or booklets.
The last date for restaurants to comply with these norms was January 1, 2022, but it was later extended to July 1.
Singhal told ET that even after the deadline, many have not complied with the norms yet.
Restaurant operators have argued that the exercise is complex, and more time is needed to execute the same.
“If a brand has 150 recipes, then all of them have to be analysed. Some chains have multiple brands and each brand could have a different cuisine or menu that could vary with states,” Kabir Suri, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), told ET. NRAI represents over 500,000 restaurant operators in India.
Suri added that the association is in talks with the FSSAI to seek more time to comply with the new norms.
However, specialty Restaurants chairman Anjan Chatterjee told ET that the fine dining restaurant operator has been working “diligently” on complying with the requirements. The chain, which includes Mainland China, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree-Global Grill, have completed 90 per cent of the work, Chatterjee told ET.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU