Fuel sales plunge to lowest in year in India as states lock down for Covid

-
ALSO READ
Analysts turn cautious; prefer defensives amid sporadic lockdowns
India's fuel demand plunges in May amid Covid-19 lockdowns, show data
India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
Indian April fuel demand dips; coronavirus wave clouds outlook
Fuel prices rising as crude-producing nations raising prices: Pradhan
-
Gasoline sales in India, the world’s biggest market for motorcycles and scooters, collapsed to the lowest level in a year as a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections savaged consumption.
Average daily sales in May declined by almost a fifth from the previous month as strict stay-at-home orders across large parts of the country crippled demand, according to people familiar with preliminary data from the country’s three biggest retailers. Overall, monthly sales were the lowest since May 2020.
Oil demand across wide swathes of Asia has been hurt by resurgent coronavirus waves in recent months, clouding a generally positive global picture as sales in the U.S. and Europe pick up. The outbreak in India was particularly severe as hospitals were overwhelmed and many local administrations reinstated movement curbs. Despite the uneven pattern, crude prices have rallied, with global benchmark Brent set for the highest close in two years on Tuesday.
Sales of diesel, which account for more than half of oil consumption in India, were about 20% lower than April, and 30% weaker than the same period in 2019.
The plunging demand forced Indian refiners to ship more fuels out, with exports hitting a 13-month high in May, according to Vortexa Ltd. But that cushion of overseas sales is gone too due to weakness in regional product cracks, and exports are likely to be cut back in June, according to Serena Huang, lead market analyst at the firm.
The crisis in India has begun to ease, with daily infections falling back below 150,000, prompting some states to start relaxing local curbs. Last time around, gasoline sales were the fastest to recover from the lockdown’s impact as more people favored private cars and motorbikes over public transport.
Spokespeople for Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., declined to comment. The three retailers account for more than 90% of the nation’s fuel sales.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU