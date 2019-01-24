Funding options dry up for highway projects as they get lukewarm response

With 11 of the 21 public sector banks (PSBs) going under prompt corrective action, financing challenges have altered the scenario in the country’s roads sector. Funding sources are drying up and this has weakened the risk appetite of banks.

Some highway projects (road monetisation), for which tenders were issued in the recent past, received lukewarm response from developers, mainly on account of a credit crunch in the market. Funding sources changed rapidly in the last two-three months, an official said, requesting anonymity. Since April 2017, Allahabad Bank, Bank ...