Funds to cleaning drives, India Inc marks its presence in Swachh Bharat

For the last few weeks, Rohit Mehrotra’s schedule has seen a dramatic change. Instead of the predictable techie life, he’s been heading to a high street first thing in the morning.

Not for a shopping spree, but to clean up the dirty corners where some of the big stores are located in the run up to the Swachh Bharat Mission completing five years. Rohit is among a large group of professionals taking to the streets every day in some of the buzzing markets across cities armed with brooms, dusters, gloves and other cleaning gizmos, before hitting their plush offices. With top ...