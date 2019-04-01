FY19 closes on a happy note with record GST collections at Rs 1.06 trillion

The financial year 2018-19 ended on a happy note on the (GST) front. At Rs 1.06 trillion, the government has announced the highest monthly collection from GST in March since its rollout 21 months ago.

This is the fourth month in FY19 that the monthly collection has crossed Rs 1 trillion, the original target for the GST mop-up for 2018-19. With this, the total GST collected during the year has touched Rs 11.77 trillion.

The government has already collected Rs 11.5 trillion from against the Budget target of Rs 12 trillion. Together with GST collections, the Centre’s concerns on tax shortfall may have been addressed for now. Analysts said this would help the government move closer to the target of 3.4 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) set for FY19.

“The monthly average of GST revenue during 2018-19 is Rs 98,114 crore, which is 9.2 per cent higher than FY 2017-18. These figures indicate that the revenue growth has been picking up in recent months, despite various rate rationalisation measures,” the said in a statement on Monday.





The total in March were up 16 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Of that, the Central GST (CGST) stood at Rs 20,353 crore, while (SGST) and (IGST) were pegged at Rs 27,520 crore and Rs 50,418 crore, respectively. The collection from cess was Rs 8,286 crore.

“The major reasons for the growth could be reconciliations by businesses of outward and inward supplies, intelligent data analytics, related tax leakage detections and consequent by businesses,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY.

The now adds up to Rs 4.6 trillion, against the revised target of Rs 5.04 trillion, leading to a shortfall of nearly Rs 45,000 crore. However, the amount collected as GST compensation cess which is left un-utilised and is yet to be distributed to states is likely to be adequate enough to meet the shortfall. This amount, they said, has helped the central government meet its revised GST target. The compensation cess is distributed among the states every two months, beginning My. The unutilised cess stands at around Rs 40,000 crore for the financial year, and is likely to be accounted in the Centre’s books for now, only to be shared with states later.



The Interim Budget had earmarked Rs 51,735 crore for the compensation cess fund. Adding Rs 15,000 crore accrued from the previous financial year, the transfer to states translates to Rs 66,735 crore in 2018-19. That leaves a balance of Rs 38,625 in the cess account, according to this calculation.

The government amended the GST Act last fiscal allowing 50 per cent of the unutilised compensation amount to be transferred to the consolidated fund at any time in any year till the end of the five-year period, when the fund lapses.

“The GST collection figure looks very optimistic but there are reports that payments have been made in cash without utilising credits and this could be one important factor. Further, an analysis of the pending refunds should be done to highlight the overall number. Notwithstanding this, the number looks good due to better compliance and various quarterly tax payments”, said Abhishek A Rastogi, a partner at Khaitan & Co.

The GST Council in December decided to cut tax rates on 23 goods and services, including movie tickets, TV and monitor screens and power banks, besides exempting frozen and preserved vegetables from the indirect tax.





The government is targeting a collection of Rs 6.1 trillion in 2019-20, a 21 per cent increase over the revised target of FY19.

“Achieving this steep target would call for a substantial increase in tax base by plugging the existing leakages, as room for an increase in tax rate seems limited,” said Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader Indirect Tax, PwC India.

Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research concurred that unless the pace of growth of as observed in 3QFY19 and 4QFY19 is sustained and accelerated, it would be difficult to achieve FY20 budgeted

In terms of IGST, the revised estimate was to have Rs 50,000 crore in the account at the end of the financial year. But this requirement was dropped in a GST council meeting after the Budget.

According to estimates, after regular and provisional settlement towards and SGST, nearly Rs 20,000 crore would remain undistributed in the IGST account.