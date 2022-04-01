FY22 traffic at major ports grows 7%, five ports post highest ever tonnage

-
ALSO READ
EXIM Bank plans to raise about $1 billion through bonds in January
Cargo insurance premiums up 33%; second fastest after personal accident biz
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
Govt's new PPP port guidelines link tariffs to market-determined rates
Cost benefit study needed before spending money on inland water transport
-
India's major ports moved 719.38 million metric tonne (mmt) of traffic over 2021-22, recording a growth of 6.94 per cent from the previous year's figure of 672.68 mt.
The 13 major ports handle over 95 per cent of the country's export-import (EXIM) cargo, with Navi Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) accounting for over half the cargo volumes.
"Our constant endeavour and sustained effort to bring in efficiency in our processes and policy changes has resulted significant improvement in the performance of the major verticals of the ministry in the last fiscal," Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal told Business Standard.
The minister added that five of the 13 major ports recorded their highest ever traffic growth. "We will continue to move along the path of PM Gati Shakti."
As per the ministry's data, these five ports were Kamarajar Port (49.6 per cent), JNPT (17.3 per cent), Deendayal Port (8.1 per cent), Mumbai Port (11.5 per cent), and Cochin Port (9.7 per cent).
Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) also reported a growth of over 25 per cent in cargo moved through national waterways, reporting 105 mmt of traffic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU