JUST IN
G20 education working group likely to lead to university tie ups
I-T dept spends 57 paise for every Rs 100 of tax collection: Govt official
Higher petroleum exploration boosts hopes of non-tax revenue growth
Madhya Pradesh govt brings Ordinance to support investors, industrialists
IAMAI members demand major tweaks in the online gaming rules
No power supply disruption due to high demand, will import coal: R K Singh
Windfall tax to continue for now; collections at Rs 25k cr this year: Govt
FCI sells 8.88 lakh tonne wheat to bulk consumers on first day of e-auction
78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt
Govt paves way for IFSC units to issue P-notes to foreign investors
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
I-T dept spends 57 paise for every Rs 100 of tax collection: Govt official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

G20 education working group likely to lead to university tie ups

Collaboration with Universities across the globe would be the major outcome of the deliberations at the Chennai Meet, Sanjay Murthy, Secretary Higher Education

Topics
G20  | education | University

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

India's G20 presidency

First G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting that concluded in Chennai on Thursday may lead to better collaboration with universities across the globe for enhancing technology enabled learning, said a senior government executive on Thursday.

The India Chair of G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) and Secretary Higher Education Sanjay Murthy has said that collaboration with Universities across the globe would be the major outcome of the deliberations at the Chennai Meet.

Addressing media persons after the conclusion of the two day G20 Education Working Group, in which 80 delegates from 30 countries and international organisations from member nations and special invitees participated, Murthy said "best practices in Tech related education in member countries were discussed in a major way".

Presentations by UNICEF and other International organisations were made at the two-day conclave. Murthy said members expressed their willingness towards the goals and the priorities including capacity building measures for promoting life-long learning process in the context of of the future of working atmospheres.

The meet also discussed in a detailed manner viz areas for an inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Murthy further said there would be three supplementary meetings of the educational group before the wide consensus will be arrived in the last meeting scheduled to be held in June this year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.