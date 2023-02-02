G20 education working group likely to lead to university tie ups

-
First G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting that concluded in Chennai on Thursday may lead to better collaboration with universities across the globe for enhancing technology enabled learning, said a senior government executive on Thursday.
The India Chair of G-20 Education Working Group (EdWG) and Secretary Higher Education Sanjay Murthy has said that collaboration with Universities across the globe would be the major outcome of the deliberations at the Chennai Meet.
Addressing media persons after the conclusion of the two day G20 Education Working Group, in which 80 delegates from 30 countries and international organisations from member nations and special invitees participated, Murthy said "best practices in Tech related education in member countries were discussed in a major way".
Presentations by UNICEF and other International organisations were made at the two-day conclave. Murthy said members expressed their willingness towards the goals and the priorities including capacity building measures for promoting life-long learning process in the context of of the future of working atmospheres.
The meet also discussed in a detailed manner viz areas for an inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.
Murthy further said there would be three supplementary meetings of the educational group before the wide consensus will be arrived in the last meeting scheduled to be held in June this year.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 21:03 IST
