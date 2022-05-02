Gadkari pitches for priority sector lending to alternative fuel players

-
ALSO READ
Cars roll on to the electric wagon: Manufacturers announce big plans
Can battery swapping power EVs for the long term in a cost-effective way?
Red lights on green mobility as govt picks EVs over charging networks
Battery-swapping policy for EVs may impact the spread of charging stations
EVs to cost same as petrol-run vehicles in two years: Nitin Gadkari
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there was a need for players in the alternative fuel sector to be extended priority sector lending. The minister said he would discuss the issue with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
As green energy is in a nascent stage, the financial strength of entities in this space is limited. Gadkari said they found it difficult to compete with the petrol and diesel sector, which has deep pockets. Under the RBI’s priority sector lending, banks are required to extend smooth credit at lower interest rates to sectors considered as a priority.
Gadkari also called on players in the alternative fuel sector to stop operating in silos and push forward for green energy transition as a collective if they want to be competitive against the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sector.
“Some players think of electric vehicles (EVs), some are in the biomass space, and some are concerned with the sugar industry. This way, there are different compartments in operation. If you all (barring petrol, diesel, and gas) can come together under the banner of alternative fuel and present a forward-looking road map, it will be beneficial for everyone,” the minister said at an event.
He said the sector didn’t have the privilege of competing internally when it’s at such a nascent stage. “If all of you exert even 20 times the strength you are right now, bringing down the imports of petrol and diesel will be difficult even then,” he told the industry.
Automobiles are a Rs 7.5-trillion sector, a large majority of which is dominated by petrol- and diesel-run vehicles. While alternative fuels are more cost effective, supporting infrastructure for vehicles running on them is not adequate yet, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU