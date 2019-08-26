Gadkari's mega plan for small biz: Record 100,000 new MSMEs this fiscal

Spending on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the government is set to shoot up as the Nitin Gadkari-led ministry prepares a plan to boost the number of new ones being registered to an unprecedented 100,000 this fiscal year. The additional financial infusion is expected to provide a lifeline to the sector.

It has seen massive layoffs over a year, due to a continuing liquidity crisis even as industrial demand reduces. According to the ministry, their plan includes step-wise expansion of a crucial credit guarantee net, establishment of an unprecedented number of ...