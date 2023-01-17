JUST IN
Visa, Mastercard may be allowed a share of India's online payments
Despite support from Centre, big states lagged on capex in FY23
As poll season approaches, govt employees put fiscal prudence to the sword
73% CEOs globally expect eco growth to decline over the year: PwC survey
India to boost coal imports to cope with harsh weather, freight snags
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, export taxes on aviation fuel and diesel
India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on February 28, says MEA
NHAI focuses on training to enhance engineering measures on road safety
15th India-UK FOC: Foreign Secy Kwatra holds talks with Britain's Barton
Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
RBI advises states against reverting to old pension scheme, says big risk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gaming firms seek distinction between 'video games' and 'real money games'

In the ministry's recent draft notification, 'video games' and 'online games played for stakes' are combined under one definition

Topics
IT ministry | online gaming | Video games

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gaming

Gaming companies in India have asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a distinction between video games and real money games, a report by The Economic Times said.

In the ministry's recent draft notification, "video games" and "online games played for stakes" are combined under one definition. Globally, the two are defined differently with the games not involving staking money being categorised as "video games". The industry looking after those games is called the "video game industry".

Experts said it is crucial for clear rules to evolve as the number of games in India grows.

"As India's gamers grow in numbers and evolve in terms of preference, it's crucial that the rules evolve as well," Roby John, cofounder and CEO at SuperGaming told ET. "Gamers themselves clearly distinguish between real money gaming, fantasy sports, and free-to-play games; this distinction should exist on the regulatory side as well."

The companies have sought a stakeholder meeting to discuss this.

On Tuesday, the Centre will meet with several gaming companies to further discuss the recently proposed amendments to IT Rules, 2021. All major industry bodies, policy advocacy groups and industry stakeholders will discuss the policy.

On January 11, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, held a meeting with children, parents, teachers, Esports athletes, gamers, and safety and trust organisations on the proposed rules on online gaming.

The clarity in the definition of an online game, implementation of KYC norms, and child safety were among the main concerns raised during the meeting.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IT ministry

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.