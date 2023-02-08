JUST IN
Gas pipelines to soon be tested for hydrogen-carrying potential: IOCL chief
Business Standard

Gas pipelines to soon be tested for hydrogen-carrying potential: IOCL chief

The company is also aiming to expand aviation gasolene exports to South East Asia

Topics
hydrogen | Gas pipeline | IOCL

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  Bengaluru 

Gas pipeline

The country’s largest oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s natural gas pipelines would soon be tested for their ability to carry hydrogen, IOCL Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:04 IST

