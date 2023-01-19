JUST IN
Gems and jewellery exporters feel the heat as govt curbs gold imports
WHO says it backs global health agenda of Indian presidency set at G20 meet
Gems and jewellery exporters feel the heat as govt curbs gold imports

Amid rising risks to external demand, the government is concerned about widening trade deficit, bringing the focus back on curbing non-essential imports

Topics
gold imports | Jewellery export | merchandise imports

Asit Ranjan Mishra 

Photo: Bloomberg

A 75 per cent dip in gold imports in December, triggered by government’s efforts to curb non-essential imports, led to contraction in India’s overall imports for the first time in 25 months, while a resultant supply constraint of gold contributed to a 15 per cent decline in gems and jewellery exports.

Read our full coverage on gold imports

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 20:16 IST

