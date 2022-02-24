Gencos to face penalty for having low coal stock, says govt

-
-
The thermal power generating companies (gencos) which do not maintain adequate coal stock will face penalty which includes reduction in fixed charge of their tariff they charge from power distribution companies (discoms). The union ministry of power notified new coal stocking norms which entail that gencos have to maintain adequate stock of coal at their end to avoid any crisis during low coal supply months.
The penalty will be computed based on the shortfall – wherein the fixed charge will be reduced to the extent of shortfall in normative availability of coal.
The ministry in its notice has tabulated month-wise stock to be maintained by pithead (near coal mines) and non-pithead (away from mines) plans. For pithead, the stock ranges from 12-17 days and for non-pithead 20-26 days.
The power plants have been instructed to maintain adequate stock during Q4 so as to balance their coal need during monsoon months when coal supply dips.
The notice also said the gencos will be graded on a monthly basis on their performance and status of payment to the coal companies.
This paper had reported earlier, the Centre will redesign the norms for coal supply and stocking of it at thermal power plants in order to avoid the demand-supply mismatch situation like it has emerged last season.
