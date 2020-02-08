Gender budgeting takes a giant leap in India with 15th FC's report

India has made history as the first country ever to integrate gender in the intergovernmental fiscal transfers (IGFT) formula.

The 15th Finance Commission has taken this bold decision — during its transition to use the population data from 2011 instead of 1971— not to penalise the states with better demographic performance. While social values and ethics reflected in the demographic performance of a state cannot be changed by fiscal fiats alone, particularly when patriarchy and prejudices run deep, a proactive approach by a high constitutional body like the Finance ...