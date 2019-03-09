Gender gap in mobile and internet usage in India as per GSMA report

The GSMA Mobile report 2019 noted a of 23 per cent across low to middle income countries, i.e. 23 per cent fewer women have access to the technology.

The gap is 3 per cent lower than the previous year, driven largely by closure in the in India, where changing market dynamics have made more affordable. The report studies the gender gap in access to mobile technology globally.

The GSMA’s Mobile Connectivity Index, which tracks countries’ progress on key enablers of and use, shows a 26 percentage point increase in the affordability of mobile internet in India between 2014 and 2017 — the largest increase in any country in this period.

However, there is much to scale as the numbers show.



