The in the country declined by only a per cent in 2018 compared to 2017. While the overall pay gap stands at 19 per cent, in the the pay inequality is 26 per cent, the steepest among all sectors, according to a finding by job site In the manufacturing sector, men earn 24 per cent more than women, and even in women-intensive sectors such as health care, caring services and social work, men earn 21 per cent more than women.