Glitches in new IT portal even after 2.5 months: FinMin summons Infosys CEO

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD and CEO of Infosys, to seek explanation related to glitches on new income tax filing portal.

"Why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the income tax department said.

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

The much-touted new income tax portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start since its launch as it continued to face tech glitches.

The new tax portal went live on June 7. Since its launch, there were numerous glitches in the functioning. Taking note of the grievances voiced on social media by taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders, the Finance Minister had earlier flagged the issues to Infosys, calling upon them to address these concerns.

Nirmala Sitharaman exhorted Infosys to work on the portal to make it more humane and user-friendly and expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders.

Infosys in 2019 was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.