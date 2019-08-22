Global iron ore, steel prices likely to shoot up with China demand

With the Chinese government preparing to provide additional targeted stimulus to its infrastructure sector, industry officials in India are expecting a marginal drop in cheap Chinese steel imports. Global iron ore prices, however, are expected to go up, with the demand for the raw material in China expected to rise, as the country’s steel players are focusing on the domestic infrastructure sector.

