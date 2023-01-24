GM Mustard not developed with Herbicide tolerance, Centre tells SC

The government told the on Tuesday that GM (Genetically Modified) Mustard has not been developed as a Herbicide-tolerant (HT) technology.

“It is neither necessary nor desirable for a farmer to use herbicides in the cultivation of . A crop is referred to as an HT variety if its commercial trait is HT. DMH-11 (Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11) is not such a crop since the HT trait in DMH-11 is of no commercial utility,” Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted before the court.

The apex court said it is more concerned about the risk factors than anything else when it comes to the conditional approval granted by the for the environmental release of .

The court has asked all the parties in the case to finish their arguments by the hearing next week.

Explaining further, the AG said the HT trait in DMH-11 is only useful at the selection event during the development phase of the event and is of no utility when the crop is being cultivated by a farmer. Moreover, the use of herbicide by farmers is not permitted in the field for the cultivation of and would attract legal action under The Environment Protection Act and Central Insecticides Act 1968, he said.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and B V Nagarathna asked the AG what would happen when the effects of the GM crop are irreversible. “What are the risks involved?” the bench asked.

With regard to yield, the environmental release is the first step in a long process of evolution of this technology which will lead to even better hybrids in future, the government said.

“At the international level, regulatory authorities of the US, Canada, and Australia have allowed the cultivation of GE rapeseed containing the bar, barnase, and barstar genes. Parental Lines and hybrids were released for cultivation in Canada in 1996, the USA in 2002, and Australia in 2003,” the AG submitted.

Talking about the conditional approval that pertains to an environmental release before commercial release and is subject to necessary regulatory and technical oversight, the said the approval has been granted after following the detailed and exhaustive procedures in law after considering biosafety data and rigorous scrutiny over 12 years.

The also added that the environmental release of GM Mustard is granted for limited purposes such as for developing new parental lines and hybrids under the supervision of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and for undertaking seed production of GM Mustard and its testing as per existing ICAR guidelines

The Centre has also objected to the alleged two opposing final reports submitted by the Technical Committee of Experts formed under directions of the in the year 2012. “One by five members and a separate report by the sixth member (later appointed) objecting to the report by the majority,” the Centre submitted

Lastly, the Centre said that India is importing and consuming oil derived from GM crops, and opposition to such technology based on such unfounded fears of adverse impact is only hurting farmers, consumers and industry.

“The GM mustard hybrid DMH-11 has shown increased per-hectare yield by 25-30 per cent over the traditional varieties due to exploitation of hybrid vigour. Given that mustard is one of the highest oil-bearing of oilseeds in India, domestic production of edible oils will considerably increase,” the Centre submitted.

On October 25 last year, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Union environment ministry approved the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 and the parental lines containing barnase, barstar and bar genes so they can be used for developing new hybrids.

The apex court is hearing separate pleas by activist Aruna Rodrigues and NGO 'Gene Campaign' seeking a moratorium on the release of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the environment pending a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous bio-safety protocol in the public domain conducted by agencies of independent expert bodies the results of which are made public.