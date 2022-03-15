GoI tracks the money trail: How PFMS will pull plug on spending slippages

By midnight of March 31, just a couple of weeks from now, in all government offices across the country, millions of data entries for purchases and spends being keyed into terminals will come to a halt. By next morning, the officers of the Controller Gen­eral of Accounts will tell the respective finance secretaries, what got spent and what didn’t in FY22.

Armed with the data, in less than a week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be able to figure out if the new financial year is starting with adequate cash reserves. The elaborate public money-tracking system that makes ...