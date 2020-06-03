JUST IN
Covid-19: After Russia clears, India looks to expedite Favipiravir approval
Going back to basics: Make labour laws simple, protect workers' rights

It's not just the inability to downsize that constrains it but opaque hiring practices and the illogic of size-based legal thresholds that encourage companies to stay small

When the Second National Co­m­m­ission on Labour made a study tour to China in 2002 to understand the highly-acclaimed and liberalised labour law regime, it was in for a major surprise.

In its report to the then National Democratic Alliance government, which suggested dividing India’s 44 labour laws into four codes (which is being implemented now), the commission wrote a detailed note on “misconceptions about Chinese laws” after it received scores of suggestions from employers to follow the Chinese model. “Perhaps those who advised us to ...

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 23:29 IST

