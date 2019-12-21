JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's appetite for petroleum products consumption to drop to 6-year low
Business Standard

Going offline: Anti-CAA protests led to large scale internet shutdowns

A report last year estimated that 16,315 hours of internet shutdown in India cost the economy about $3.04 billion in the same period

Neha Alawadhi 

A police officer breaks the windshield of a tempo in Seelampur. Photo: Reuters
A police officer breaks the windshield of a tempo in Seelampur. Photo: Reuters

As several parts of India see protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a fallout has been the shutdown of internet services in several parts of the country. This is perhaps the first time internet services are being impacted at such a large scale. A report last year estimated that 16,315 hours of internet shutdown in India cost the economy about $3.04 billion in the same period. Here is a look at the internet shutdown data in India, compiled by non-profit legal services organisation Software Freedom Law Centre.

chart
chart
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 02:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU