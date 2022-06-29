GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery; GoM to re-deliberate by July 15

-
The GST Council on Wednesday deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she told reporters here.
The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, she said.
A two-day meeting of the panel considered a report of the GoM but deferred a decision as Goa and some others wanted to make more submissions.
The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.
In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.
It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28 per cent.
On compensation cess, broadly states said that compensation can be continued at least for a few years, if not for 5 years: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Here are a few of the other decisions taken by the GST Coucil at its 47th meet:
* Witdrawal of exemption on services by department of posts except post cards, envelopes less than 10 gm
* Increase in GST on e-waste from 5% to 18%
* Withdrawal of exemption to services provided by RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, FSSAI
* Hotel accommodation below Rs 1,000 be taxed at 12%
* Withdrawal on GST exemption on storage and warehousing of taxable goods like sugar, natural fiber
* Withdrawal of exemption on services like fumigation of warehouses
* Withdrawal of exemption to business class air travel for northeastern states
* Withdrawal of exemptions on road and rail transport, when such services are input for business
* Withdrawal of exemption on services by way of slaughtering of animals
* Input tax credit Refund on account of inverted duty structure in edible oils, coal disallowed.
* GST Council approves to replace the term ‘branded’ with ‘pre packaged and labelled’ for retail sale to avoid disputes. (Branded cereals, food attract 5% GST currently)
* Exemption for food items, cereals sold loose or unlabeled continued.
* Tax increased LED lamps, ink, knives, blades, power driven pumps, dairy machinery from 12% to 18%
* Tax increased on milling machinery for cereals from 5% to 18%
* Tax increased on solar water heater, finished leather from 5% to 12%
* Tax increased on work contract services supplied to govt, local authorities to 18% to correct inversion
* Tax increased on specified goods for petroleum from 5% to 12% on input goods to correct inversion
