GoM to take up proposal on gold e-way bills to check tax evasion, smuggling

The proposal to introduce e-way bills on movement of gold has gathered momentum, on the back of subdued GST collections and rising prices of the yellow metal. A Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will take up the proposal — aimed at checking tax evasion and smuggling — on Friday.

Given the security concerns over movement of gold, an encrypted version of the e-way bill is being considered. E-way bills are compulsory for consignments of over Rs 50,000, but gold is exempt. The proposal was initially mooted by Kerala, which flagged the ...