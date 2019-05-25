Good economics is good politics, expect no doles: BJP's Gopal Agarwal

As the Narendra Modi government comes back with a thumping majority, Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson for Economic Affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal talks to Aditi Phadnis on the government’s priority and how it plans to manage the economy in its second innings.

The country is facing a challenging economic situation: a slowdown threatens, unemployment is at historic highs and manufacturing is at a standstill. How does the BJP propose to deal with the situation now that it has come back to power? What should be its top priority? It is wrong to say that the ...