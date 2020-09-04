Government assures auto industry leaders of incentives and support

Top Union Cabinet Ministers on Friday assured the leaders of support to the industry that has been bruised and dented by the pandemic. At the 60th Annual Conclave of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the ministers said measures like scrappage incentive scheme will be announced “at the earliest” and the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rate will be considered by the GST Council soon.

“The demand push has to be done immediately. The GST council will have to take into account the revenue impact and other factors. I hope you get some good very soon,” Prakash Javedkar, union minister of heavy industries and public enterprises assured the captains of the industry at the virtual meet.

His comments came after Rajan Wadhera, president, Siam made a strong pitch for incentives that could boost demand ahead of the festive season. Auto sales in India have fallen to levels seen almost a decade ago due to a combination of factors including an excessive regulations, a slowing economy, liquidity issues and most recently, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Wadhera said. Around 2.7 million cars and utility vehicles were sold in India in FY20, nearly at par with FY11 sales when it sold 2.5 million units.





“The Indian is facing one of the toughest times in history and needs government support through reduction of GST and incentive-based scrappage policy,” Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Ayukawa, the president-elect of body Siam, said the sector had been “set back by many years”. The growth witnessed in the last couple of months is on a very low base of last year and the industry is not sure whether this is sustainable in future.

The government is likely to include auto components under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and evaluate local content and bring in value addition to automobile companies.

The PLI scheme for large scale manufacturing proposes a financial incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments.

“It will be a good idea to include an auto component under the PLI scheme. This will boost local manufacturing,” said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as he promised to reduce imports in the automobile industry and increase localisation of auto components.

Goyal also said that the government was working to sign favorable trade agreements which would allow Indian auto companies to increase exports to Europe.

This came after industry executives said that unfavourable Free Trade Agreements (FTA) were "playing havoc" on competitiveness of India''s automobiles and component exports and the government must put this high on the agenda to fix it while negotiating trade agreements. “Talks in this regard have already been launched with Indonesia and Australia,” Goyal said.

Indian auto manufacturers are heavily dependent on China for crucial products in the manufacturing value chain. In 2018-19 India imported auto components worth $17.6 billion, of which 27 per cent ($4.75 billion) were from China.

The major component imports from China include drive transmission and steering parts, electronic and electrical items, cooling systems, suspension and brake parts.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Managing Director Pawan Goenka, who heads the steering committee for advancing local value addition, said Indian auto manufactures were looking at halving imports in the next 4-5 years in line with the government’s vision for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“India imports components valued at Rs 1 trillion. We want to bring this down by 50% in the next 4-5 years by eliminating gaps in competitiveness, costs, technology and quality,” Goenka said.

However industry executives said that the government’s recent move to cap export benefits under Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) at Rs 2 crore for every exporter, would hurt the industry as most of the companies are exporters of high value items.

“We have not made a calculation yet but this move is going to impact us heavily,” said Wadhera