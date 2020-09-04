RBI tells banks to lend more to farm sector, health and weaker sections

The (RBI) on Friday increased credit to small and marginal farmers to 10 per cent of the total loan book, from 8 per cent earlier, told to double loans towards renewable energy and healthcare, and tweaked weightages to ensure districts or sector that don’t get adequate credit should witness more lending activities by

In the monetary policy on August 6, the RBI had said it would tweak the priority sector norms and weightages.

The central bank said in its master circular on prioroty sector lending that from fiscal 2021-22 onwards, weightage of 125 per cent would be assigned to the incremental priority sector credit in the identified districts where the credit flow is comparatively lower, at lower than Rs 6,000 as priority sector lending. To compensate that, a lower weight of 90 per cent would be assigned for incremental priority sector credit in the identified districts where the credit flow is comparatively higher at Rs 25,000 per capita towards priority sector lending.

The central bank brought in one new category as eligible for priority sector. Under the new dispensation, bank to start-ups, for up to Rs 50 crore, and loans to farmers for installation of solar power plants for agriculture pumps, and loans for setting up compressed bio gas plants are now fresh categories of lending for under priority sector.





The central bank also increased lending to “small and marginal farmers” and “weaker sections” in a phased manner.

Advances to weaker section would be now 12 per cent of bank credit for scheduled commercial banks, and 12 per cent for small banks. This won’t be applicable for foreign banks with less than 20 branches. Regional rural banks already are supposed to lend 15 per cent of their lending to the weaker sector.

The guidelines should enable more credit flow to small and marginal farmers, who currently are largely outside the ambit of the formal credit system and also boost credit to the Farmer-Producer Organizations and Companies, experts said. The norms which were revised for the first time since 2015 now says that within agriculture credit, 10 per cent should be mandatorily given by the banks to small and marginal farmers over the next three years starting from 2020-21.

At present banks are mandated to disburse eight per cent of their adjusted net bank credit for agriculture to small and marginal farmers.

However, as pointed by the NK Jain Committee on Agriculture Credit which submitted its report last year, though, small and marginal farmers, constituted 86.21 per cent of total operated holdings and have 47.34 per cent share in the operated area, but just 40.90 per cent of them were covered by scheduled commercial banks.

“This gradual increase in PSL guidelines for small and marginal farmers will enable NBFC and MFIs which are today main avenues for credit to rural India to increase their lending,” said Pravesh Sharma, former Managing Director of Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) and Co-Founder and CEO of Kamatan FarmTech Private Ltd.

According to Sharma, banks may not lend more to small and marginal farmers which they presently don’t find comfortable dealing with as their cost of getting a customer is far higher due to several reasons such inadequate papers etc, but they can increase their lending to non-banking finances companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) who can help meet banks their priority sector targets. At the end of the month, banks buy the portfolio back from these firms and meet their lending targets.

These agents of banks “have become one the main instruments for rural credit could find it now more comfortable to lend to small farmers who actually need the fund,” Sharma said.

"On the whole it seems to be a good move forward, particularly the focus on districts in eastern India etc, but my only concern is implementation as many times we have seen that PSL norms aren't fulfilled entirely. But, at the same focus on new sectors such as solar energy etc. is welcome," said Mahendra Dev, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR).

Total priority sector lending for primary urban cooperative banks (UCB) will be raised to 75 per cent of their books by March 2024, from the existing 40 per cent target. This rule had already been notified after the PMC Bank fiasco. Advances to weaker section would be 12 per cent for UCBs from 2023-24, from 10 per cent now. Small and marginal farmers should get 10 per cent of the total loans from 8 per cent now.

Banks will now have to give higher credit for farmers producers organisations that undertake farming with assured marketing of their produce at a pre-determined price. Such borrowing entities can now get loans up to Rs 5 crore. At the same time, crop loans to farmers can go up to Rs 2 crore per borrowing entities for medium- and long-term loans for agriculture and allied activities. The farmers can get loans up to Rs 50 lakh for 12 months against their warehouse receipts.

FPOs are always in need of capital to increase their benefit for the members, and this move by RBI is highly encouraging, Sharma said. The banks can tap into the NBFCs for lending to FPOs, instead of directly lending, Sharma said.

Loans towards agriculture infrastructure can go up to an aggregate sanctioned limit of Rs 100 crore per borrower.

Loan limits for renewable energy has now been doubled, and credit limit for health infrastructure, including for ‘Ayushman Bharat’ has been doubled. Bank can now give loans of up to ₹5 crore per borrower for setting up schools, drinking water facilities and sanitation facilities including construction/ refurbishment of household toilets and water improvements at household level, etc. and loans up to a limit of ₹10 crore per borrower for building health care facilities including under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in Tier-II to Tier-VI centres, the central bank said.

“ up to a limit of Rs 30 crore to borrowers for purposes like solar based power generators, biomass-based power generators, wind mills, micro-hydel plants and for non-conventional energy based public utilities, viz., street lighting systems and remote village electrification etc., will be eligible for Priority Sector classification. For individual households, the loan limit will be ₹10 lakh per borrower,” the central bank said.