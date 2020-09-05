Bengaluru bucks trend despite Covid-19, sees direct tax mop-up growth

In the run-up to the deadline for paying advance tax, India’s Silicon Valley has emerged as the lone bright spot in the direct tax collection trend. With technology companies largely unaffected by the Covid-19 lockdown, Bengaluru has posted a 7 per cent increase in direct tax mop-up, as against a 30 per cent decline in the overall collection as of September 2.

Bengaluru is the only jurisdiction reporting growth, while others are in deep negative led by Kolkata, which has seen collections decline by 66 per cent compared to the same period last year. Direct tax collection, ...