Govt actively studying duties levied on steel exports: Jyotiraditya Scindia

-
ALSO READ
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
India to make carbon-neutral airport in near future: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia confident about India becoming global leader in drones by 2030
Airports sector set to see Rs 1.65 trn capex in coming years: Scindia
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
-
The government is actively studying the issue of export duty which was imposed on certain grades of steel in May this year.
The matter is being discussed at the highest level, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters at the National Management Convention organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA) here.
"This is something which is under active study by my department as well as the government. We are certainly discussing this at the highest level. When a decision is taken on this you shall be be informed," he said in reply to a question whether government is considering removing export duty on iron ore and steel intermediaries.
On May 21, the government hiked the duty on exports of iron ore by up to 50 per cent and for a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent. It also waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry. The move was aimed at increasing the availability of these raw material for the domestic manufactures.
When asked if he has written a letter to the finance minister seeking removal of the duties, the minister replied: "I have written to the finance ministry on a number of issues facing steel industry. I will be in discussions with the finance ministry and based on the discussions the government will take a considered view on all those issues."
Expressing concern over the duty levied on overseas shipments of the metal, the Indian Steel Association (ISA), which represents the domestic steel companies, had said India may lose export opportunities and the decision may also impact the overall economic activity in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 17:01 IST