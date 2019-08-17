Govt adopts a new approach to bring reforms in public sector banks

The National Democratic Alliance government has adopted a new approach to bring reforms in public sector banks (PSBs), with the finance ministry asking lenders to hold month-long consultations to review their performance and achieve various economic objectives.

Beginning Saturday, branch- or regional-level officials will hold intra-bank meetings and map performance of branches which will be followed up by inter-bank meetings (chaired by PSB chiefs) and ultimately a national-level two-day brainstorming in Delhi.