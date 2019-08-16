PSBs on a massive review campaign of branches to improve performance

Public sector banks are starting a two-day campaign and consultation process to undertake a government-ordered mega review of the performances of their branches at zonal levels across the country.

During this review process, starting Saturday, bankers are expected to generate ideas for improving performances.

"We will be relooking at the branch-level data from all the zones for the past five years and review their performances. The review will be based on 16 parameters, including efficiency and potential," said a senior banker.

The other parameters include loans to infrastructure/industry, farm and blue economy, housing, MSMEs/Mudra, education, export and green economy among others.

Branches will be assessed on swachh credit, financial inclusion and women's empowerment, direct benefit transfer, digital economy, ATM usage and performance and corporate social responsibility, among others.

Performance of a branch and suggestions to improve the potential of a particular branch will then be send to the respective head offices, bankers said.

After the zone level review, the banks will undertake state level and national level reviews of their branches later.