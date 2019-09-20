Govt aims to finalise by Diwali developer for revamping Lutyens' Delhi

The housing and urban affairs ministry will finalise a developer for the renovation of 92-year-old complex and adjoining areas, comprising Parliament, central secretariat, and the central vista, by The ministry officials, headed by the secretary, have held a pre-bid meeting with over 20 developers and architecture firms, a source said.

The government plans to hold the monsoon session in 2022 — marking the 75th independence of the country — in a new complex.

Further, the plan is to bring in all central government ministries inside one secretariat complex. The three-kilometre stretch — between India Gate and Raisina Hill — will be redeveloped to bring it on par with central vistas of other major democracies such as the US and France.

A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated, inviting architecture firms and developers from across the world. However, firms that have a registered entity in India are eligible to apply. To attract more proposals, the deadline for submitting RFP has been extended till September 30.]

According to a senior official, work on and the central secretariat complex will begin from early next year. The redevelopment of the central vista is expected to begin from February 2021 and get completed by November that year.

“So far, we have received more than 200 queries from willing companies. The plan is to modernise these institutions – either by erecting new buildings or by redeveloping the existing ones,” he said. However, the existing Parliament building and the North and South Block structures will not be demolished. “These are iconic buildings. Thus, even if we decide to not use them for their stated purposes, they will stay,” the person said.

Modernisation will require vacating the buildings for over a year. Currently, over four dozen central government ministries and departments, employing over 70,000 employees, are scattered across Delhi.

The new Parliament building is expected to have a capacity of accommodating more than 1,000 members of Parliaments, private chambers for all MPs, and offices for ministers and secretaries. Further, the buildings will be fitted with solar panels, low electricity consuming electronic sittings, and will have dedicated parking areas.