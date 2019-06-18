Govt aims to improve fuel access; petrol, diesel to be sold in supermarkets

In a bid to make fuel more accessible, the government could soon allow supermarkets to sell petrol and diesel. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is likely to come up with a Cabinet note for easing existing norms, said a source.

The note might be ready within the first 100 days of this government, which was sworn in on May 30. The note is likely to propose lowering the minimum requirement for companies entering the retail fuel segment, such as having basic infrastructure investment of about Rs 2,000 crore in the domestic market, or providing bank guarantees for 3 million ...