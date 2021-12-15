Govt allows Delhi NCR-based pharma and device makers to use diesel gensets

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has allowed medical facilities, railway stations, metro, airport, sewerage pumping station and security installations to use generation sets in exceptional circumstances.

This decision also applies to factories in NCR which manufacture life saving drugs and devices. It will thus help Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) which received a partial reprieve from a closure notice on Monday.

“This will help us in running our operations smoothly for ensuring readily availability of the Covid-19 critical medical devices, including much needed auto disable syringes for vaccination, in India as well as globally,” said HMD managing director Rajiv Nath.