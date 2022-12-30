JUST IN
2022: When high prices ate into rural earnings more than in urban areas
Business Standard

Govt allows import of lentils, vegetable oil at lower duty until March 2024

India imports more than two-thirds of its edible oil needs and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices over the last few months

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India has extended policy to allow imports of lentils and vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil at lower taxes by a year until March 2024, the government said in a notification late on Thursday.

The world's biggest importer of vegetable oils sharply reduced import taxes from mid-2021 as prices jumped to record highs in the world market. The lower import duty policy had been due to expire on March 31, 2023.

The south Asian country currently levies 5.5% tax on crude palm oil imports, down from 35.75% at the start of 2021.

India imports more than two-thirds of its edible oil needs and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices over the last few months.

The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 14:17 IST

`
