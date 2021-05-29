Govt announces GoM to examine GST exemption for Covid relief material

A day after announcing a Group of Ministers (GoM) to go into the need for further relief to Covid related individual items immediately, government on Saturday announced an eight-member team.

"As a follow up of the decision of the Council at its 43rd meeting, a Group of Ministers (GoM) has been constituted to examine the issue of concession/exemption to Covid relief material. GoM to submit its report by June 08, 2021," said Ministry of Finance on Twitter.

The group's convenor is Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The members of the group include Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, Gujarat Member; Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Mauvirt Godinho, Minister for Transport & Panchayati Raj, Housing, Protocol and Legislative Affairs, Goa; K N Balagopal, Minister for Finance, Kerala;

Niranjan Pujari, Minister for Finance and Excise, Odisha; T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Telangana, Suresh Kr Khanna, Minister for Finance, UP.

"The GOM shall examine the need for GST concession/exemption and make recommendations on — (i) COVID vaccines, drugs and medicines for COVID treatment, and testing kits for COVID detection; (ii) Medical grade oxygen, Pulse oximeters, Hand sanitizers, Oxygen therapy equipment such as Concentrators, Generators and Ventilators, PPE kits, N 95 masks, surgical masks, temperature checking equipment; and (iii) any other items required for COVID relief. 3. The GOM on COVID relief shall be assisted by a Committee of officers from the Centre and the States as convened by the GOM," the ministry said in a statement.