Rs 15/quintal hike in sugarcane FRP to Rs 305 per quintal for FY23 season

-
ALSO READ
Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test, likely to prove majority
Not so sweet for UP sugar industry as giant Bajaj Hindusthan gets NPA tag
Indian mills waiting to export 1.5 MT sugar after selling 8.5 MT: Report
Indian sugar exports at 7 million tons YTD, may touch 9 million tons: ISMA
Govt working to expedite payment of sugarcane farmers: UP Minister
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) have approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar marketing year 2022-23 (October-September) at Rs 305 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.
The decision will benefit around 50 million sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as about 500,000 workers employed in sugar mills and related ancillary activities.
A premium of Rs 3.05 per quintal has been provided for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent, while there will be a reduction in FRP by Rs 3.05 per quintal for every 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery.
However, there would not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 per cent. Such farmers are likely to get Rs 282.125 per quintal for sugarcane in 2022-23 as against Rs 275.50 per quintal in current sugar season 2021-22.
The cost of production of sugarcane for 2022-23 marketing year is Rs 162 per quintal.
Recently, ISMA said that the India's sugar production could fall slightly to 355 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year starting October, due to diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol manufacturing.
As per the ISMA, the sugar production in 2022-23 is estimated at 355 lakh tonnes as against 360 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year ending September.
Before considering diversion towards ethanol, net sugar production is estimated to be higher at 399.97 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 as against 394 lakh tonnes in the current 2021-22 marketing year.
ISMA estimates that the diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol will reduce sugar production by about 45 lakh tonnes in the next marketing year. In the current 2021-22 marketing year, about 34 lakh tonnes diversion has been estimated.
The annual domestic demand is seen at around 275 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23, which will leave a surplus of about 80 lakh tonnes for exports.
In May, the Centre capped sugar exports at 10 million tonnes in the current 2021-22 marketing year to maintain the domestic availability and price stability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU