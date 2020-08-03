Govt appoints 3 new members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bureaucrats Ajay Jain, Vivek Johri and Sungita Sharma have been appointed as members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jain and Johri are Indian revenue service (customs and central excise) officers of 1985 batch. Sharma is a 1986-batch IRS (customs and central excise) officer.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment Jain, Johri, and Sharma as CBIC members, the order said, without citing details.

The board, top policy making body for indirect taxes, is headed by a chairperson. It can have a maximum of six members.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 20:41 IST

