Govt asks homebuyers to approach lenders for revival of their loans

The finance ministry on Thursday issued clarification on alternative investment fund (AIF), advising affected homebuyers to approach lenders for additional borrowing or revival of their loans.

“Homebuyers are advised to reach out to their respective lending institutions to seek necessary guidance for additional borrowing or revival of their existing home loans within the existing legal and regulatory framework and standard board approved policies of the lending institutions,” the ministry said in the note.

It clarified that projects that are already at the high courts or at the Supreme Court will not be considered, which means homebuyers of projects from Jaypee Infra and Amrapali group, among others, will not be able to avail of this fund. The ministry has set a cap on cost of individual unfinished projects at Rs 400 crore for being considered for financing through the AIF.



