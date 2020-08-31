Govt asks ministries to review performance of staffers aged over 50

The central government has asked all ministries and departments to start a continuous age profiling exercise in order to weed out older employees who have become deadwood. Those so profiled would be reviewed every quarter to see if their services ought to be terminated.

In an office memorandum (OM) sent out on Friday by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the government has asked for the creation of a register of all employees of 50 years and above. The department heads have been instructed to review their performance every quarter. So far, performance reviews of all ...